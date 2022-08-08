Home page World

Julia Schöneseiffen

The Lake Mead reservoir in the USA has little water due to the drought. Human remains have now been found for the fourth time.

Las Vegas – Human remains have come to light in the Lake Mead reservoir near the US metropolis of Las Vegas. After an emergency call, parts of a human skeleton were found on a beach in the lake’s recreation area on Saturday, the national park administration NPS said.

Police divers recovered the remains. The coroner is now trying to determine the cause of death. Due to the drought, the water level of the reservoir has dropped sharply. Human remains have been found in Lake Mead for the fourth time since May 2022. Most recently, skeletal remains of a human were discovered on July 25.

Lake Mead (USA): Drought exposes human skeleton

The first human remains in the reservoir were discovered on May 1: the body showed a gunshot wound and had been dumped in a barrel in the lake, believed to be between the mid-1970s and early 1980s. It was undoubtedly a murder, the broadcaster quoted CNN an investigator. According to the current status of the investigation, it is pure speculation that the mafia could have been involved, he emphasized.

Human remains have been found in Lake Mead, USA. (Iconic image) © John Locher/dpa

More remains were found on May 7 and matched to a 23 to 37 year old individual. The other dead are probably people who drowned in the lake years ago, a spokeswoman for the national park administration told the broadcaster CNN.

USA: Lake Mead water level has fallen sharply

Lake Mead, located on the border between the states of Nevada and Arizona, is one of the most important reservoirs in the USA and supplies around 40 million people. However, given the ongoing severe drought in the west of the country, water levels have fallen sharply.

The water level has dropped by almost 52 meters since 1983, local media reported. The lake is currently only filled to around 27 percent of its maximum capacity, citing satellite images from the space agency Nasa. In Italy, too, the drought is causing the water levels in lakes and rivers to be low. A World War II bomb was found in the Italian river Po. (dpa/jsch)