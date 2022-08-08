A local journalist rescued the Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban off the Croatian coast, when his dinghy began to lose air and was in danger of sinking, some media reports today. The incident took place over the weekend in a bay on the island of Vis, on the Dalmatian coast.

“His dinghy broke down, so I took him, his wife and his bodyguard to shore,” the reporter said. Boris Vrkic to the newspaper Slobodna Dalmacija. Vrkic, who worked for Slobodna Dalmacija, also took a photo of him with the Hungarian politician.

Orban was in a good mood despite the incident and went to a seafood restaurant for dinner, Vrkic continued. The 59-year-old right-wing populist politician, who recently made headlines for his appearance at a meeting of Donald Trump supporters in Texas, often spends his holidays on the Croatian coast.