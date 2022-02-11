Hugo Hard He signed the equalizing goal for Valencia in San Mamés and dedicated it to Mario, his number 1 fan. The Valencia striker, after scoring one of the most important goals of his career to date, addressed one of the cameras television and opened the palms of both hands, in a gesture with which he wanted to indicate the number 10. Why this celebration?

The answer is simple and the story behind it, emotional. Hugo Duro complied with the request that Mario had made hours earlier on social networks, who was turning 10 years old and was waiting for a dedication from his admired striker. Mario is a boy from Carabanchel who plays in the lower categories of Getafe and who is the number 1 fan of Hugo Duro.

Mario has followed Hugo Duro since the striker made his debut at the age of 18 in Getafe’s first team. So, the boy would draw banners during the week in favor of Hugo Duro, who would later show them to him to motivate him. That was how the Valencianist’s relationship with his young admirer began.

Hugo Duro already dedicated him a year ago, when he was a member of Castilla, a goal for his ninth birthday. A year later, hours before Valencia’s match against Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal, Mario, through his father’s Twitter account, sent a message to the Valencian player, asking him to decide another goal. And he complied.