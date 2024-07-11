According to the criteria of

It will be the third time that Colombia plays a continental final in Conmebol senior tournamentsThe first was lost against Peru in 1975 and the second was won against Mexico in 2001.

The victory also led the national team to set a historic record: it went 28 games without losing, 25 of them since Argentine coach Néstor Lorenzo arrived. The first two were with Reinaldo Rueda and the third, when Héctor Cárdenas was the interim coach of a friendly against Saudi Arabia.

This team now surpasses the unbeaten streak that the National Team had between 1992 and 1994. That streak began with Humberto ‘Tucho’ Ortiz as interim coach and continued with Francisco Maturana.

Of those 27 matches, 13 were victories and the other 14 ended in a draw, with 37 goals scored and 14 conceded. The streak ended on April 7, 1994, when Colombia lost 0-1 against Bolivia at the Macal stadium in Villavicencio.

The team that was unbeaten in 27 matches between 1992 and 1994. This includes the 5-0 against Argentina (photo). Photo:Henry Agudelo. EL TIEMPO Archive

The data of the new brand of the Colombian National Team

The new unbeaten record for the national team is 22 wins and six draws, with 55 goals scored and 16 conceded. This has been divided between eight qualifying matches, five Copa América matches and 15 friendlies.

Colombia vs Uruguay – Copa America 2024 Photo:Christian Alvarez

Colombia’s last defeat was on February 1, 2022. The last team to beat them was the same team they will face in the Copa América final: Argentina beat them 1-0, with a goal from Lautaro Martínez. It’s time for revenge.

