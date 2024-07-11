Juarez City.– A strong mobilization of police corporations was registered this evening due to the assault on cameramen from a national production company who were filming in the city.

The filming crew was taking pictures in the area of ​​the viaduct and Norzagaray Boulevard when they were attacked.

They immediately notified municipal police officers who were passing by the area, who requested support and began a major operation in the area.

A commander said that at least three suspects had been arrested and that the operation was continuing.

No details of the production company or what was stolen were revealed, but the corporation is expected to release more details later.