The National Police has arrested two 20 -year -olds in Mislata (Valencia) as alleged authors of the violent aggressions suffered by three Villarreal fans With disabilities last Saturday, after the match between the Castellón team and Valencia CF.

The detainees They are Spanish And they have spent this Sunday at court in Mislata (Valencia).

One of the victims suffered a jaw fracture and the loss of a dental piece, so it had to be surgically intervened.

After the incident, the provincial information brigades of Valencia and Castellón began the investigations, which have paid off with the identification of the two alleged aggressors, both ultras of Valencia CFas reported by the Superior Police Headquarters of the Valencian Community in a statement.

The first detention occurred this Saturday, around 10 am, and the second around 14:30, they have reported the same sources.