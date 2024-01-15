“Cristiano Ronaldo has more passion for football and puts it as a priority. Neymar has more passion for other things, which is his private life, and he puts them first. As a player he is fabulous and as a man he positively surprised me in everything.”

✍️ Jorge Jesus, coach of Al-Hilal. pic.twitter.com/QCEyLGKfML

— VarskySports (@VarskySports) January 15, 2024