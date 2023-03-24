NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope continues to monitor changes in the seasons and atmospheres of various planets in our Solar System.

As is the case with Jupiter and Uranus where he hubble He has made various observations to capture the activity over time with which various precisions have been determined around these planets.

According to the publication of the European Space Agency (ESA) In Jupiter, the climate is mainly driven by the effects that occur inside the planet, since in this the heat that is expelled from the center of the planet to the surface is greater than what it can receive from the Sun.

This internal heat is what produces the color changes in the clouds of Jupiter. Currently on this planet there is a cycle of a system of alternating cyclones and anticyclones.

On the other hand, in Uranus, the seasons are later, since this planet takes 84 years to complete an orbit around the Sun. On this planet, the seasons are extreme because it is tilted on its side and is always covered by a dense polar cap.

In the first shared image of Jupiter, NASA and ESA researchers highlight a prominent series of alternating storms, forming a vortex street. This is a pattern of waves that rotate clockwise and counterclockwise.

If these big storms get close enough to each other, they could become a storm bigger than the Great Red Spot.

Jupiter’s legendary Great Red Spot takes center stage in this view. Although this vortex is large enough to swallow the Earth, it has actually shrunk to the smallest size it has ever been based on observational records dating back 150 years.

On the other hand, the aspects to understand the climate of Uranus is that this planet, which has an 84-year orbit, advances in a vertical position. This strangely tilted axis has an angle of only eight degrees with respect to the plane of the planet’s orbit.

The consequences of this tilt of Uranus are that during periods of 42 years part of a hemisphere is completely without sunlight.