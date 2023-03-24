Many times relatives, friends and acquaintances take advantage of relatives and friends who know how to do certain things or who are dedicated to certain tasks, wanting them to give them what they do, which is why the revenge of a pastry chef against an alleged “friend” bad pay.

There is a saying that “revenge is never good, it kills the soul and poisons it”, but apparently a woman did not care about this, because she only had in mind making one of her alleged friends taste a “spoonful of her own medicine”.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user uploaded a video in which she revealed how she decided to take revenge on a now ex-friend after she did not pay her for a cake that she ordered her to make.

“Supposed friend did not pay me for a cake, after two years, the cheek ordered me another and I took revenge”, can be read in the text added to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

According to what was reported by the pastry chef in the viral tiktok, the alleged friend had sent her to make a cake 2 years ago, which she never paid for, but not before giving her all the excuses in the world to delay the liquidation.

According to the worker’s statements, the woman’s unpaid order took place when she was barely I was starting the pastry businessso it was easy for him to trust his supposed friend with the dessert, but what he did not count on is that she would never pay for it.

In the images that have become a trend, you can see the moment in which the pastry chef is decorating a pan with bitumenWell, it turns out that the aforementioned asked her for another cake for her birthday, so that was her revenge.

It is so, after will pay you 137 dollars (2 thousand 548 Mexican pesosat the exchange rate of this day), the pastry chef proceeded to decorate a tray with pure bitumen, pretending that it was a rich pink cake.

Meanwhile, the tiktoker told how it was that on the day of the celebration the guests and the party were shocked when they wanted to cut the cake and discover that it was a container with bitumen.

“Well deserved. This is what you get for wanting to live with your friends. Do you think that you don’t have to pay for being your friend? You are very wrong… and what you paid me for this cake is actually what You owed me for the first one”, were the words that the pastry chef said to her “friend” after she claimed her.

In the end, after the party once again expressed her anger, remarking that they were broadcasting live, the protagonist of this viral story made it clear that she was not “worth” as a friend.