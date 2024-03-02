HS10 | Ten books worth reading – HS critics chose the most interesting of the last few weeks

When HS critics chose the most interesting books of the past weeks, mushrooms and Russia were among the hottest topics.

From the mushroom built house. The floor, ceilings and walls are made of mycelium. It sounds like a fairy tale or sci-fi, but this could be the future on Mars, the Moon, and Earth.

Among other things, a British biologist and writer tells about this Merlin Sheldrake The Invisible Kingdom. The information book shows that fungi are everywhere and affect our lives in many ways. The work has been a bestseller in both Britain and the United States, and has been awarded the Royal Society Academy of Sciences Literature Prize.

The work “comes through the mushroom-related research of recent years and decades in a versatile and smooth way, both in medicine, truffle hunting and astrobiology”, Arla Kanerva characterizes in his laudatory assessment (HS 14.2.).

from Russia a lot of topical information books are now being published, and for good reason. Ilya Barabanov and Denis Korotkov Death as a commodity tells the story of mercenary Wagner. by Ian Garner Generation Z on the other hand, it shows how fascist propaganda brainwashes the youth in Russia.

On the side of fiction, there have been special reasons for joy in the last couple of weeks Ville-Juhani Sutinen and by Nathan Hill novels.