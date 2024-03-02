After a few years of stumbling, the Cruz Azul board opted for Iván Alonso and Martín Anselmi to lead a new project. Although it is still early to rate the work of both, the Celeste Machine has shown a different face so far in the 2024 Liga MX Clausura tournament.
The team is fighting for the first places in the table, it has a defined style of play and the Argentine coach has begun to bet on some elements of the quarry. This is one of the important points of the new project: supporting talent trained at home.
Below we will tell you about the young Cruz Azul youth squads who are receiving minutes this season and who could make the big leap in quality this season.
The 17-year-old Mexican/Argentine forward is the one who has generated the most expectations among fans. Levy has played 56 minutes in Clausura 2024, spread over seven games. Anselmi trusts him and it seems that he is one of Cruz Azul's biggest bets for the future.
The 18-year-old midfielder is another of the elements that Anselmi trusts. The one born in Mexico City already debuted in the first division. He has played just 17 minutes in three Clausura 2024 matches, but he is taken into account with the first team.
After the departure of Juan Escobar from the cement institution, Anselmi chose to incorporate an element of the youth team into the first team instead of bringing in a reinforcement. Javier Suárez, 17 years old, with Mexican and Venezuelan nationality, has been called up, but has not yet made his debut. He is the undisputed starter in the under-23 category.
Bryan Gamboa is another of the interesting prospects of the Celeste Machine. The 21-year-old Mexican forward is another element waiting for an opportunity and who has already been considered for the first team. In the under-23 category he has a couple of goals.
The case of Rodrigo Huescas is a little different from that of his colleagues. The winger/side has been consistent with Cruz Azul for more than a year. The native of Naucalpan seeks to consolidate himself in the first division, earn a place in the Mexican National Team and go to Europe.
The 21-year-old defender from Tijuana has more experience than several of his teammates on this list, but he must take better advantage of his opportunities. The 'Puppy' has quality, but must be more forceful.
#Cruz #Azul #youth #players #leap #Javier #Suárez #Mateo #Levy
Leave a Reply