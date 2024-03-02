💎 The little gem of Cruz Azul. José Javier Suárez, 17 years old, will be chosen to take Juan Escobar's place in defense 🚂

What do you prefer, the young man from the basic forces or the Guarani captain? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/q1u4L50k68

— AS México (@ASMexico) January 12, 2024