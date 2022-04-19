HS Turku What new has the police found out? A Turku lawyer who disappeared 27 years ago was found at sea in the middle of a murder trial, the hearing continues today

The discovery of the body of lawyer Ilpo Härmäläinen opened a lawsuit that has already ended.

How Turku lawyer Ilpo Härmäläinen died? Was the anchor of the sailboat of the advertiser accused of Härmäläinen’s murder found next to Härmäläinen’s body on the bottom of Airisto?

Among other things, the answers to these questions will be received today, Tuesday, when the District Court of Southwest Finland will continue to deal with the special crime of homicide. HS monitors the session.

The victim of a homicide, Ilpo Härmäläinen, 33, disappeared in August 1994. Härmäläinen’s body was missing for more than 27 years.

A murder trial was held against Härmäläinen’s business partner, a man born in 1953, which ended in January. The 68-year-old man is publicly called an advertising man because he owned an advertising agency in the 1990s.

Police searched Härmäläinen’s body for months from Airisto. The Navy provided official assistance to the police.

Navy divers found Härmäläinen’s body at the end of February, after the trial had ended.

Divers also lifted anchor from the sea. The ex-wife of the man charged with murder had told police that an anchor had disappeared from the couple’s sailboat at the same time in 1994.

According to the accusation, the advertiser attracted Härmäläinen to a sailboat he owned in the port of Turku Satava and killed Härmäläinen.

During the preliminary investigation, it emerged that the accused owned a shotgun, pistol, and leg spring in the early 1990s. The accused has denied possession of weapons.

Police have now confirmed that Härmäläinen died as a result of a homicide.

The prosecutor according to the motive for the homicide was the fear of being trapped. In 1994, the accused, Härmälä and the third man, were in the dark about speculation on loans. The advertiser had entered into a so-called factoring invoicing agreement, which allows sales receivables to be converted into cash. However, trade receivables were not based on actual work.

The advertiser was convicted of related fraud in 1996.

HS got acquainted with old investigative materials, which showed the actions of the police after the disappearance of Härmäläinen. The first investigator said the disappearance was not taken seriously by police.

The fact that disappearance began to be investigated as a homicide was largely due to the activity of Ilpo Härmäläinen’s relatives.

Härmäläinen was declared dead in 2005.

The Central Criminal Police said last year that the case had been re-investigated. The advertiser was arrested in August.

