Almost 880 thousand people from the territories of the Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics and Ukraine arrived in Russia, TASS reports citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

Timber prices in Japan rose by 60% in March compared to the same period last year, the Asahi newspaper writes. First, they began to grow due to increased export rates from the Russian Federation, a new jump occurred due to sanctions. In particular, the Japanese authorities banned the import of four types of timber from Russia.

The border village of Golovchino in the Belgorod region was shelled from Ukraine, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. According to him, a local resident was injured as a result of the shelling, there is damage.

Izvestia correspondent Denis Kulaga showed footage from the LPR, where large-scale artillery preparation is being carried out.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the start of the “battle for Donbass” by the Russian Armed Forces the night before.