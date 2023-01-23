HS Turku | The man made up his own rules and started torturing his semi-detached neighbor

Last summer, the man was convicted of stalking in the district court and sentenced to daily fines. He appealed the sentence, but last week the Court of Appeal of Turku decided not to grant permission for further proceedings.

Man was convicted of stalking his neighbor. The perpetrator and the victim initially lived in the same semi-detached house in the actual Finnish municipality.

The man had, among other things, pointed out the man who lives next door for parking his car, walking on the grass and threatened him. The actions that led to the verdict date back to the years 2016–2021.

The District Court of Varsinais-Suomen gave a verdict in the case last summer, but the man who received the sentence appealed against the verdict. In the district court, he denied that he was guilty of the crime.

The Court of Appeal of Turku decided last week not to grant permission for further proceedings, and the district court’s judgment remained in force. The man received a fine of 75 days, which for him means 1,350 euros. In addition, the man has to pay various compensations. The man must compensate the victim 2,400 euros with interest for mental suffering.

Prosecutor presented in the district court that the man who was accused at the time had repeatedly pointed out to the victim about parking the car without grounds, walking on the grass, using different cars and about the victim’s other movements. The victim was not allowed to park his car or move around the housing association area like the other residents of the house.

According to the prosecutor, the man had also insulted the victim, talked aggressively and threatened to harm the victim.

The victim had found the man’s behavior so degrading that she had moved away. However, he had visited the housing association even after this because of family matters.

The district court considered that it had been shown that the actions of the accused man had been repeated and had caused a condition that seriously disturbed the victim’s quality of life. The court considered that the man had not asked the victim to follow the common rules, but had told him to follow the rules he had invented himself, in a sense of teasing. The man had intensified his orders with insults and even a threat, stating that “it’s not going well for you”.

According to the district court, the man’s actions met the hallmarks of stalking. The actions had caused fear and anxiety in the victim.