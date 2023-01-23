Another week has already started! And in DEBATE we tell you everything you need to know about the weather forecast today january 23, 2023 in Ecatepec de Morelos, State of Mexico.

The local thermometer will mark temperatures between 8 to 19 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 23 degrees Celciuswhich will be reached between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. as the time with the greatest presence of heat.

If out there the sky will have some constant changes as it varies between clear sky, partly cloudy and cloudy.

It is important to highlight that no chance of rain This Monday, January 23. Also, air quality is moderate.

Weather Edomex January 23, 2023:

During the Weather on Monday, January 23, 2023 in Edomex is forecast partly cloudy sky and hazein fact cold to very cold environment with possible frosts in the early hours of the day.

In the afternoon there will be an increase in cloudiness and no rain in the State of Mexico and in Mexico City, reported the National Meteorological System (SMN).

The estimated maximum temperature in the State of Mexico is 22 to 24°C.

The south component wind from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 45 km/h.