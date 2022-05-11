HS Turku Åland is now talking about security and fear of a domino effect if demilitarization is called into question – “We understand the seriousness of the situation very well”

According to a recent poll, the majority of Ålanders are in favor of NATO membership.

Yellow wooden house from the basement rises an elderly man with a gun in his armpit. Resident in Järsö Henry Andersson has been involved in the arms trade in Mariehamn.

Henry Andersson is a forest man. In summer, however, the fishing waters of the islands invite.

HS traveled to Åland to ask locals what they thought of NATO’s military alliance, whether Russia was scared and what Åland’s demilitarized status meant for islanders.

Andersson says he welcomes NATO. Demilitarization, on the other hand, is a good thing, especially in times of peace.

The demilitarization of Åland means that a military presence in the province is not allowed and the islands must not be fortified. However, Finnish Navy vessels may occasionally visit the area.

Civilians may possess weapons in the same way as in Finland, for example for hunting and sport shooting.

Arms dealer Jan-Ola Karlsson stands behind a counter in the basement of a wooden house. The store is open once a week for a few hours.

“NATO is a good thing,” Karlsson says.

He has lived in Åland all his life and considers the islands a good place to live. Sweden and mainland Finland are close by boat. Demolarization, like many others, is considered a good thing by Karlsson.

However, uncertain times are now being lived in Russia.

“Times are turbulent for the next year or a year and a half,” he says, referring to a situation in which Finland would apply for NATO membership.

According to Jan-Ola Karlsson, Åland has a lot of weapons because Ålanders enjoy the forest and nature. Hunting is part of the culture. For example, various birds, deer, elk and foxes are hunted in Åland.

By the sea the Åland Peace Institute is housed in a gray wooden house. Its leader Sia Spiliopoulou Åkermark is a lawyer and minority researcher.

He has a clear vision of what the debate surrounding the demilitarization of Åland in Finland would need.

“The head has to be kept cold. There is no room for panic and fear, but for thinking sensibly and far-reachingly, ”says Spiliopoulou Åkermark.

He emphasizes that demilitarization is part of the so-called Åland solution. The other parts are the self-government of the island province and the safeguarding of the status of the Swedish language and Swedish-language culture.

Swedish is the only official language in Åland. The Åland Provincial Assembly, on the other hand, has the right to legislate on, for example, the police, the post office and health care.

Spiliopoulou Åkermark is concerned about what will happen to other international agreements if the demilitarization of Åland is now called into question. He fears that a domino effect will arise.

“What happens to Antarctica, the Svalbard or the Bosphorus?” Spiliopoulou Åkermark asks with reference to international agreements in these areas.

His view is that Åland is not in a particularly vulnerable position at the moment. Finland has an obligation to defend Åland if the island province is attacked.

“Åland has always been taken into account in the plans of the Finnish Defense Forces and the Finnish Border Guard. Making plans and preparing for different situations does not violate the contract. It is normal.”

According to Sia Spiliopoulou Åkermark, there is no room for fear and panic.

Spiliopoulou Åkermark says that some Ålanders can take demilitarization for granted. It has been a part of island life for many generations.

“However, when ordinary people go to work in the morning, they do not always think that Åland has been demilitarized.”

He notes that Ålanders now have a divided atmosphere.

“We are constantly partly concerned about whether our position will be maintained and whether we will continue to have self-government and demilitarization. At the same time, Russia is waging war in Ukraine. “

What would it mean if the demilitarization of Åland were abandoned in the future?

“I think it’s dangerous and stupid to even speculate.”

And how can we trust that all countries will respect the demilitarization and neutralization of Åland? Neutralization means that Åland must be kept out of the threat of war in possible conflicts.

Spiliopoulou Åkermark finds a suitable parable in the legal world.

“If people are driving towards red traffic lights, should we repeal the traffic law? Here is the same pattern of thought. The whole system must not be burned just because we are afraid of Putin. ”

Counselor of Åland that is, the head of the provincial government Veronica Thörnroos says he is now living in a difficult and unusual world situation. However, it is not decided in Åland whether or not the Finnish military will come to the islands.

“We Ålanders don’t sit here and say whether the army can come or not. We will not decide on that. That decision can only be made in Helsinki by the President of Finland and the Government on the basis of information they receive from, for example, the Defense Forces and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, ”says Thörnroos, citing the fact that defense and security policy does not fall within Åland’s autonomy.

Counselor Veronica Thörnroos does not make her own NATO position public. “As a councilor, my understanding of NATO doesn’t matter. I am not involved in making the decision. ”

According to him, it is unfortunate if in mainland Finland it is mistakenly thought that the Ålanders oppose the Defense Forces and do not understand the seriousness of the current situation.

“We understand the seriousness of the situation very well.”

At the same time, Thörnroos points out that no statement has been received from the president or key ministers that would call into question the demilitarization of Åland. According to Thörnroos, there is currently no need to change the agreement.

Finland’s possible accession to NATO has spoken in Åland. According to the recently published results of the Citizens’ Barometer, 63 per cent of Åland’s respondents fully or partially supported Finland’s NATO membership.

Thörnroos does not share his own NATO position with the public. According to him, Åland has come to the conclusion that Finland’s accession to NATO would not affect Åland’s demilitarized position.

Leaf meadow area Ramsholmen is covered with flowers. The sea flutters next door. This beautiful area is said to have graves from the Crimean War.

Now the winding paths are followed by groups that enjoy the open air. Occasionally there is laughter in the children or barking of the dog.

Living in Jomala Sara Winberg is on the move with his family and agrees to talk about the war in Ukraine, NATO and the demilitarization of Åland.

Sara Winberg spent time with her family in the midst of flowering. He considers Russia’s war in Ukraine terrible.

“Demilitarization means security for Åland society,” Winberg says.

He welcomes NATO.

“It feels good right now for both Finland and Sweden.”

Winberg, on the other hand, finds the war in Ukraine terrible and worried about Russia’s behavior. He says it’s hard to know what’s going to happen in the future.

For a Mariehamn on foot To Patrick Johansson The demilitarization of Åland is particularly reminiscent of the fact that Ålanders are exempt from military service.

Patrick Johansson is not afraid of Russia. “No, I’m not scared.”

However, the Ålanders may choose to perform military service. According to the Defense Forces, a few Ålanders start their service every year.

Johansson says he is not particularly familiar with NATO matters.

“But it’s clear that the more countries there are together, the stronger they are.”

Living in Godby Christian Hägerin and Agneta Hägerin opinions on NATO are divided. They thought that if Finland joined NATO, “something” might happen faster. Demilitarization, in turn, has been a very good thing for them.

Agneta and Christian Häger looked at the flowers in Ramsholmen. They wondered what joining NATO could bring.

“Here there is a strong belief that demilitarization should continue to play a role in this situation as well, ”describes Åbo Akademi University’s Professor Emeritus of Political Science in Åland. Göran Djupsund.

However, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the islands have begun to talk more and more about demilitarization issues.

“The same message always comes from the official side: nothing changes and demilitarization remains. Elsewhere, there are views that the defense of Åland could be prepared in a slightly different way today. ”

Professor Emeritus Göran Djupsund supports Finland’s NATO membership. “When there’s such a neighbor behind the border, it’s worth taking a stand for NATO.”

According to Djupsund, the interpretation of the demilitarization agreement could be stretched if Finland and Åland decide on the matter together. In his opinion, for example, the Navy could visit Åland more often.

Djupsund believes that the security situation worries Åland.

“The climate of opinion has changed. People are more concerned about safety than before. Officials say they trust Finland’s ability to defend Åland. There have been no such statements before. “

Is there any fear in Åland that if demilitarization is to be changed, the self-government of the islands and the status of the Swedish language may be changed later?

“That may be one factor holding back the debate.”