The 2021 season has made ‘school’ in terms of exploitation a tactical level of the regulation relating to the starting positions of penalties to be served on the grid in case of use of extra components beyond the three specimens provided for by the regulation. Honda, for example, had set the season to comply 100% with the legislation, only the very high-speed accident of Max Verstappen at Silverstone shattered Honda’s plans to complete the 22 races on the calendar with three power units.

The Dutchman ‘spent’ the extra power unit and the related penalty in Sochi in Russia, still finishing second at the end of a crazy race. Mercedes, for its part, in the final of the championship began to mount the new internal combustion component almost systematically, reaching only five positions and not ten in light of the ‘reiteration’ of the replaced component. A regulatory short circuit that in the past was deliberated as a rule ‘anti-embarrassment‘for Honda according to Toto Wolff, with Honda itself therefore having been almost mocked last season by a questionable rule at least.

Introducing new power units starting further back on the grid in 2021 did not prevent the drivers from recovering, and in 2022 overtaking with these ground-effect cars is even easier (also because the DRS areas are even more abundant than necessary in some cases). This fact combined with the freezing of the engines until 2025 – the endothermic part already blocked except for reliability reasons and the hybrid part that can be developed until 1 September – has led the manufacturers to dare to leave no stone unturned in terms of performance and therefore it is not surprising if already two thirds of the championship should take place penalty.

Ferrari engines, for example, have already introduced the second seasonal power unit on the occasion of the fifth GP in Miami, a decision that according to some Mercedes technicians will prevent Leclerc, Sainz, Bottas, Zhou, Magnussen and Schumacher from completing the season without incurring in penalty on the starting grid. In Maranello they are equally convinced that no one will succeed and that everyone will have to be very strategic in choosing the circuit in which to reassemble. According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Gazzetta dello SportFurthermore, Sainz’s power unit 1 was already replaced in Imola after a passage on the high-speed curb in Melbourne on the occasion of the exit from the track not present cracks and therefore if necessary it could be used in the rotation in addition to the free practice sessions on Friday. A year ago the Verstappen power unit that ended up against the Copse barriers also seemed to have survived, but then in Hungary replacement was necessary because only then a crack emerged in the RA621H. However, Verstappen’s accident is not comparable to Sainz’s off-track in Melbourne.