HS Helsinki | The flagship of the US Coast Guard arrived in Helsinki

The public can get to know the facilities of the sailing school ship Eagle.

of the United States The United States Cost Guard (USCG) sailing school ship Eagle docked at Helsinki’s Katajanokka cruise pier on Thursday morning. In addition to Helsinki, Eagle also visits other parts of the Baltic Sea.

The 90-meter-long three-masted barge Eagle is the flagship of the US Coast Guard.

“The vessel is used for the training of US Coast Guard cadets, which means that all US Coast Guard officers complete a sailing school ship course during their studies,” Coast Guard Maritime Safety Specialist, Command Capt. Tuomas Saarilehto tells.

The public also has the opportunity to get to know the ship.

“The ship has open doors today, Thursday, until 4 p.m. As far as I know, Friday’s hours have not been published yet, but on Saturday the doors are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” says Saarilehto.

Exact visiting times are updated on the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard’s social media channels and can be found, for example from Twitter.

On Saturday, the public will also get to see the guard ship Turva anchored next to Eagle.

Ship visit hosted by the Border Guard. The announcement published by the Border Guard states that the visit is part of a joint operation between the Border Guard and the US Coast Guard. According to the release, the ship visit supports the organizations’ common goals to promote maritime safety.

USCGC Eagle will continue its journey from Helsinki on Sunday, June 4.

Clarification June 1, 2023 at 2:10 p.m.: Removed uncertain information about the time of departure.