The Civil Guard dismantled a youth gang dedicated to the theft of electric scooters in San Pedro del Pinatar. Within the framework of this operation, the agents arrested two young people and are investigating another three, including a minor, who are accused of the crimes of belonging to a criminal group, robbery and theft, although the investigation is still underway. it’s open.

The investigations began when the Benemérita detected an increase in the number of thefts of these devices in the municipality. The first steps allowed the civil guards to discover the ‘modus operandi’ and verify that a group of young people was behind the authorship.

According to the investigation, the detainees carried out a previous study of their objectives. At first, the abductions occurred in educational centers, where the perpetrators acted in a group in a coordinated manner, taking advantage of school hours. One of them was in charge of surveillance while others jumped the fence of the campus and stole the scooters parked in the courtyard of the educational center, which were delivered to a third party who picked them up on the other side of the fence and, finally, they all fled. of the place.

But its area of ​​action was not only limited to schools and institutes. They also chose places with a large influx of people, such as shopping centers or public roads, both in San Pedro and San Javier, especially where there were scooter parking lots. In fact, one of the suspects stole one of these objects in broad daylight in front of a business in the Pinatarense municipality, coming to confront the witnesses who witnessed the events.

All these indications allowed the Civil Guard to identify the perpetrators of the robberies, which after the arrests and investigations assumed responsibility.

Some of the stolen scooters recovered



The agents of the Benemérita, in collaboration with the Local Police of San Pedro, carried out a search of a garage from which two scooters and a large number of effects were recovered that the civil guards believe may have an “illicit origin”.

So far, a dozen crimes have been clarified, although the involvement of this group in other cases or the existence of more people in the gang is not ruled out. The detainees, those investigated, the effects seized and the proceedings conducted were made available to the San Javier Investigating Court and the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.