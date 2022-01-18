HS Helsinki Photographer captures a magical shot of a plane over Helsinki – The sight is so special that the picture was thought to have been manipulated

Amateur photographer Hannu Kytö was on the shores of Kaivopuisto on Monday taking photos of a full moon over Helsinki when he saw something strange: passenger planes were starting to queue from the south towards eastern Helsinki.

Passenger planes don’t usually fly that route over the city, so Kytö realized that it would now be possible to take a very exceptional photo.

“I had to run right so I got to just the right place for the picture,” Kytö says.

It was 3:30 p.m. Kytö pressed the shutter button on his camera and that was it: a perfect shot with Finnair’s passenger plane inside the moon and the top of the restaurant Klippan tower.

Often an exceptional photograph requires chance. Usually, however, chance does not come by chance, and requires thorough background work.

So it is with this photo.

Hannu Kytö, who enjoys nature photography, regularly takes pictures of the full moon and sunrises and sunsets all over Helsinki.

Kydo is assisted by downloadable mobile phone applications that show the times and places of both the moon and the sunrise.

“I am a retired urban researcher from the university, and already in my work I photographed a lot of Helsinki,” says Kytö.

“That’s why I also do city photography and shoot the moon, especially in an urban environment. Around the city to the places where you can best see the rise of the moon. ”

When Kytö uploaded his photo to social media, some suspected the image was not genuine but manipulated. The reason was precisely that the planes did not fly over Helsinki.

“One commentator was working at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and gave an explanation. Due to the strong wind, there was an exceptional runway in direction 33, and therefore the planes approached the field over Eastern Helsinki, ”says Kytö.

“It’s reportedly very rare.”

