The Arab coalition said that warehouses and a communications system for drones were destroyed in Jabal al-Nabi Shuaib in Sanaa governorate.

Earlier, the Arab coalition announced the start of separate air strikes on the strongholds and camps of the Houthi militia in Sanaa.

The coalition had announced the launch of air strikes in Sanaa “in response to the threat and military necessity,” explaining that it had targeted “terrorist leaders” north of Sanaa.

He added that “F-15 attack planes destroyed two ballistic missile launchers that were used on Monday,” stressing that “the perpetrators of hostile attacks on civilians in Saudi Arabia and the UAE will be held accountable.”

The coalition said that its air forces are carrying out 24-hour air operations over Sanaa, and called on civilians to stay away from Houthi militia camps and gatherings for their own safety, adding that “the operational situation requires continued strikes, in response to the threat.”

The official spokesman for the coalition forces, Brigadier General Turki Al-Maliki, said, “The hostile attacks of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia today, deliberately targeting civilians and civilian objects, as well as economic facilities in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, represent war crimes that must be held accountable, and they sound an alarm bell.” “.

Earlier on Monday, the terrorist Houthi militia targeted civilian facilities in the UAE, killing 3 people and wounding 6 others.

Al-Maliki pointed out that the terrorist Houthi militia “threatens regional and international security,” according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

The spokesman explained that “the vicious and hostile attack on the UAE, targeting two economic facilities and targeting Abu Dhabi International Airport with three booby-trapped drones, which the terrorist Houthi militia has adopted as one of Iran’s arms in the region, is a cowardly hostile act, which represents a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and deliberately contradicts humanitarian values.” targeting innocent civilians.

He also added, “The joint forces of the coalition intercepted and destroyed a total of 8 rigged drones that were launched towards the Kingdom, to target civilians and civilian objects in a deliberate and systematic manner.”

Al-Maliki stated that “this escalation and hostile behavior of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia confirms this terrorist militia’s threat to regional and international security, and that these attacks are an extension of the threat to freedom of maritime navigation and global trade in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea, and the development of its hostile operations to maritime piracy operations and the threat regional airspace safety.

He stressed that “the leadership of the joint forces of the coalition will take the necessary and necessary operational measures to deter these hostile behaviors of the Houthi militia against civilians, civilian objects and economic facilities in the Kingdom and the UAE, in response to the threat and to achieve the principle of military necessity to protect civilians and civilian objects.”

He stressed that this comes “within the role and tasks of the coalition’s joint forces command, and its contributions to maintaining regional and international security for Yemen and the region, and in a manner that achieves collective security for the interests of the international community.”