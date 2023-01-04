HS Helsinki | Hard Rock Cafe closed in the center of Helsinki

An international chain is looking for a new premises for its restaurant in Helsinki.

Finland the only restaurant of the international Hard Rock Cafe chain has closed. According to the release, the restaurant located at Aleksanterinkatu 21 closed its doors on January 3.

Opened in October 2012, the restaurant has become famous especially for its hamburgers.

However, the shop connected to the restaurant will continue to operate. The shirts with the Hard Rock Cafe text are the chain’s most visible products.

The Hard Rock Cafe chain says in a press release that it plans to stay in Helsinki and is looking for a new business space for its restaurant. Old employees can later transfer to the new restaurant if they wish.

He was the first to tell about it Chaos zine.

