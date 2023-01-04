A new episode of the aired on Monday evening Big Brother VIP. Among the many dynamics discussed in the broadcast, the furious quarrel between Luca Onestini and solei Sorge did not go unnoticed. At the end of the episode some of the contestants lashed out Nikita Pelizon. Let’s find out what’s going on together.

While they were commenting in the garden lo clash between Soleil Sorge and Luca Onestini, Nikita uttered some words that the gieffino could not help but listen to. In reference to a sentence pronounced by Micol Incorvaia right on theex tronistaNikita Pelizon said:

Because he doesn’t let her speak, he had the choir, we saw how it went.

At this point, the answer from the former tronista di was not long in coming Men and women that, after hearing the words of the gieffinahe said:

Did you hear what Mariolina said? Do you still dare to speak? Listen and remember it. Disrespect. You take stuff out and make it up. I have proof that you do that stuff over there. Shame on you. You still talk. Shame on you.

She later also intervened Giaele DeDonà who responded to what was claimed by gieffino in this way:

Why comment if you don’t know anything?!

The discussion about the words of Nikita Pelizon it then continued. After the words of Luca Onestini and Giaele De Donà directed against the influencer, those of Wilma Goich who, going against gieffina, said:

Advice? You need a psychiatrist, not someone who advises you.

It goes without saying that Wilma Goich’s words have not gone unnoticed by the people of the web who have lashed out harshly against the singer for what has been said. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how the story will evolve.