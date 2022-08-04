HS Espoo | A futuristic sight awaited passers-by in the Espoo park: Four transport robots were parked in the middle of the park

Four Alepa transport robots stood in a row in the Alberganesplanadi park, even though there is no chain store next to it.

Alder danger Last weekend, a strange sight awaited outdoor enthusiasts in the Alberganesplanadi park.

Four transport robots of the grocery store chain Alepa basked in a neat row for the day.

A reader who contacted the editorial office of HS Reijo Hutka wondering why the electric transport robots were parked in the park.

Communications Office CEO of Manifesto Harri Kammonen justifies the matter by saying that the service is still quite new and suitable parking areas for the robots are being sought.

The purpose is to improve the efficiency of the service and minimize its effects on the daily life of the residents of the area.

“In Leppävaara, that location had enough space for experimentation, and at the same time it was close enough to Sello’s Alepa,” says Kammonen.

Transportation robots is manufactured by the Estonian-based Starship Technologies company, which was founded in 2014. Manifesto manages the company’s communications in Finland.

According to Kammonen, Starship and the city of Espoo are constantly discussing the details of the operation.

“Starship has already moved the robot parking area closer to the store and is now evaluating its impact on the service and residents.”

About transport robots has already become an everyday sight in Espoo. Alepa, part of the regional cooperative HOK-Elanto, presented the robots before Easter.

The operating principle of the robots is simple: The customer orders delivery with a mobile application, and the store staff packs the purchases and puts them on board the robot.

The robots then deliver the purchases to the address indicated by the customer.

