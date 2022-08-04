The Drive: Russian “Cosmos-2558” can pursue the American USA-326

The orbit of the recently launched Russian spacecraft Kosmos-2558 of the Nivelir system indicates that the latter can “chase” the US spy satellite USA-326. About it writes The drive.

Its exact purpose is currently unknown, but it has been described as an inspector satellite, a term often associated with so-called killer satellites.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell estimates that Kosmos-2558 will soon be within 80 kilometers of USA-326, which is likely to be a next-generation electro-optical reconnaissance spacecraft.

Related materials:

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1v light rocket with the Cosmos-2558 satellite from the Plesetsk cosmodrome took place on August 1 at 23:25 Moscow time.

In September 2019, Donald Trump, as President of the United States, accidentally declassified the American military satellite USA 224.