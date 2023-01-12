HS environment | The inspector general demands from Espoo a report on the trees felled in the nature area

The chief inspector of the Ely center asks the city of Espoo for a report on the trees cut down in the Träskenda nature reserve and piled up outside the area.

in Espoo A large number of trees have really been cut down in the Träskända nature reserve.

This is what the chief inspector of Ely Center states in a memo after the inspection visit Tuomas Lahti. He asks the city of Espoo for an accurate report on the number of trees and whether they were all really felled because they were in danger of falling on their own.

The number of trees matters.

The Espoo Nature Conservation Association asked the police at the beginning of January to find out whether the city of Espoo has violated the Nature Conservation Act or the conservation regulations of the nature reserve.

Conservationists described the number of felled trees as unimaginably large.

In the response of the city of Espoo, it was stated that only trees in danger of falling, which had been destroyed by letterpress insects, had been removed from the area.

There is a school and a kindergarten next to the protected area, so the trees were considered a safety risk for children. The felling of these trees, which were perceived as a safety risk, had the permission of the supervising authority.

The Ely center now wants more detailed information about what has happened.

Virpi Sahi photographed the area on his evening run after the New Year.

Second the disagreement concerns the fate of the trees after they are felled.

In the city’s response, it was said that the trees are left on the ground to rot or standing up as stumps. This way, the area will have living space for rotting, rotting, fungi and insects.

The conservationists, on the other hand, said that the felled trees had been piled up in huge piles at the edge of the protected area.

During his inspection visit, the chief inspector found that some felled tree trunks had been left in the protected area as it should have been. On the other hand, near the kindergarten there were two piles of logs and a pile of smaller branches.

The inspector was told, according to the memo, that the piles had been piled up like this temporarily and for “technical work reasons”.

It was promised to start moving the trees back to the protected area right away. According to the chief inspector, as much of the carcasses as possible should be returned to the area to rot on the ground.