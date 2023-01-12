Home » TV » Friends, sensational: Maria De Filippi brings him back

It had never happened in Amici’s history: a eliminated pupil was readmitted to the school. The previews of the last recording of Maria De Filippi’s program were sensational: following a disciplinary measure, a student had the opportunity to return to the game after being eliminated. Let’s see in detail what happened!

A pupil eliminated from Friends had the opportunity to re-enter the school. This is what emerges from the previews of the last one registration of the plan by Maria De Filippi, which are truly sensational! In the last episode aired on Sunday, the singer Clique – of the team of Lorella Cuccarini – was deleted after being sent in challenge from Rudy Zerbi.

His elimination was highly contested by fans of the program, fond of the singer’s talent. However, no one expected that Clique could have one second chance in the program!

Friends: Clique returns to school

As reported by the previews, during New Year’s Eve there were some serious episodes involving some students. Among these too Tommy Dali, which was immediately disqualified from the program following a disciplinary measure communicated by Maria De Filippi.

Valeria, she, too, in the group of those who received a recall, was sent in challenge. And here comes the surprise: Lorella Cuccarini has proposed that the challenger is Clique. Maria De Filippi asked for the consent of the other professors, as per the regulation she was a student eliminated could not come back in the school.

The other coaches gave a favorable opinion and so on Clique was able to meet the challenge, conquering the bank against Valeria. A decidedly unexpected event for the many fans of Friends, which they said they were happy for Clique, victim to them say of an unfair elimination and deserving of staying in the school, but at the same time disappointed by the plan, that with this move he would have lost by credibility.