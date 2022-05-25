HS Environment Parliament approves new climate law – The goal of carbon neutrality by 2035 will be enshrined in law

The new climate law sets new emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2040.

Parliament has adopted a new climate law, which will take effect in early June. Parliament passed the law on Wednesday by 121-42 votes.

The goal of the law is for Finland to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035.

The new climate law also provides for new emission reduction targets for 2030 and 2040 and a target for strengthening carbon sinks. The law extends to the land use sector.

With the change in the law, the Sámi Climate Council will also start in Finland. Its task is to comment on climate policy plans from the perspective of Sámi culture. The authorities must also consult with the Sámi Parliament when preparing climate plans.

Read more: The new climate law orders politicians to make Finland carbon neutral

New the law is also intended to guide climate policy more strongly.

The new law includes tightening emission reduction rates for three different years: compared to 1990 levels, climate emissions from industry and housing, transport, agriculture and waste must be reduced by at least 60% by 2030, by at least 80% by 2040 and by at least 90% by 2050. 95% reduction.

The current law only has an emission reduction percentage for 2050 and is more moderate at 80 percent. The target will be tightened and there will also be binding milestones.

The 2035 carbon neutrality target was set Antti Rinteen (sd) in government negotiations in the spring of 2019 and since then it has also become prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the objective of the government.

This is Finland’s second climate law. Finland’s first climate law came into force in 2015.