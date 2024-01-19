Jefferson Farfan He usually publishes some moments that he spends with his children, either at home or spoiling them with some gifts. However, after the Christmas and New Year holidays, Melissa Klug surprised by revealing that the former Alianza Lima soccer player would not have given them any presents at this time. Now, 'Foquita' uploaded some photos with her heirs in a well-known store, where they received some gifts from her mother.

Why did Melissa Klug criticize Jefferson Farfán?

It all started when businesswoman Melissa Klug decided to interact with her followers, as she usually does on her social networks. In that sense, a user made reference to the fact that Jefferson Farfán had published a photo of his Christmas tree full of gifts, which she intuited were for his children. Given this, the 'Blanca de Chucuito' criticized the father of two of her descendants.

Melissa Klug recently spoke about Jefferson Farfán on her social networks.

“Well, when my children arrived and went to their father's, that tree was completely empty and they did not receive any gifts until now and that Bajada de Reyes has already passed. They will continue waiting”expressed the figure of Peruvian entertainment.

What did Jefferson Farfán give his children?

On his Instagram account, the former Peruvian athlete showed off alongside his children Jeremy, Adriano and Maialénwhom he surprised with some gifts, coincidentally a few days after the statements of his ex-partner and mother of two of the minors, Melissa Klug.

“My world”, wrote the former Peruvian national team in the description of his photograph in which he is seen posing happily with his heirs. In addition, it can be seen that he decided to give them sneakers from a well-known brand that is his image.

What was Jefferson Farfán's heartfelt message to his son?

A few weeks ago, the children of Jefferson Farfan They traveled to the United States to spend the holidays with their mother Melissa Klug, who gave birth weeks ago in that country. After that, the former soccer player made a publication on social networks, dedicated to his son Adriano. “I miss you,” wrote the 'Fotquita', in the description of one of their photos together.