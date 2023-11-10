Honda, driver wanted

The 2023 season has now reached the final rush, with the last hat-trick which will take place between the tracks of Sepang, Lusail and Valencia, and Honda has not yet found who will be Marc Marquez’s heir for 2024. A sensational situation, which inevitably seriously worries the HRC leaders. The fact that the most powerful motorcycle brand in the world does not yet have a starting rider in its hands for a championship which – in fact – will start in less than a month with the Valencia tests is emblematic of the seemingly endless crisis situation where the Tokyo giant is located.

The selection for the seat left vacant by the eight-time world champion seems to be still far from being resolved the names on the list are constantly changing, with entries and exits that make it really difficult to imagine that he will have the honor – but above all the burden – of trying to revive the fortunes of a team that until four years ago was the absolute point of reference within the MotoGP. It was the team manager who tried to clarify things a little Alberto Puiga much discussed figure in these years of crisis experienced by Honda, which surprisingly also relaunched a name that seemed totally out of play: that of Pol Espargarò.

The return you don’t expect

The Spaniard, brother of Aleix, now seemed destined for a season on the bench having lost his seat in KTM. Now, however, a sensational second chance could open up for him in Honda, after Polyccio himself ‘escaped’ at the end of 2022 at the end of just one – unsuccessful – season with the Repsol team. “Pol could be an optionsure – said Puig a DAZN Spain – It’s an option and it’s a real possibility.”. The impression, however, is that Honda is really feeling its way at the moment. “The situation is very serious – admitted the Spanish manager – but it’s true that we haven’t decided yet. We are at the limit: we have to have a driver for Valencia, for the tests“.

Meanwhile from the shortlist of candidates were the names of Aldeguer and Lecuona have been eliminated: “I don’t know where Aldeguer’s idea came from – Puig specified – it is 100% false. Yesterday I spoke to his manager and asked him where this news came from. And he didn’t know what to say to me either. This doesn’t mean he’s not a good driver, don’t get me wrong. He is a great rider and I think he has a great future, but not for next year in MotoGP. Lecuona? He signed with Honda for Superbike. So no, that was never an option. I don’t know what he said, but he has a contract with Honda to race in Superbike”. AND By Giannantonio? Puig never mentioned him. His name remains in contention, at least until the next twist.