The actor and singer Jared Leto (Louisiana, United States, 51 years old) does not suffer from vertigo. He demonstrated this this Wednesday, November 8, after climbing the Empire State Building in New York, one of the most iconic skyscrapers in Manhattan. “When he was young he wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place he came to be an artist. And the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me,” he said after the feat, which in addition to being part of one of the pending challenges on his list of things to do before he dies, has also been his way of attracting attention. to promote his band’s upcoming tour, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

It seems that he has achieved it, because the video of the artist climbing floor by floor up the façade of the famous building has immediately gone viral. In total, the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club It rose from the 86th to the 104th floor, in an approximate time of 20 minutes, until reaching the almost 400 meters high that the skyscraper measures. “I got to the top and saw my mother in the window on the 80th floor, that was a pleasant surprise,” he commented after ascending the 18 floors and thus becoming the first person to legally climb to the top of the Empire State Building. .

At one point, Leto shows the camera his left hand, which is bloody due to the sharp corners of the building, something he does not give importance to. “As many of you also know, I love climbing. “It is one of the few things I have found that takes me away from some of the pressures of life and helps me find a little freedom and equanimity,” she explained this Thursday. in a post on his Instagram account, where he accumulates 11.5 million followers. In it, the artist shows a video of his feat and narrates the great meaning it has for him: “I have had a fascination with the Empire State Building since I was a child. I’m not sure if it was Guinness World Records or King Kong, but something about this iconic structure always captured my imagination. Built in just 13 short months, in one of the greatest cities in the world, it has always been a powerful symbol to me of all the possibilities in life.”

Jared Leto during his climb to the Empire State Building, on November 8, 2023. Roy Rochlin (Getty Images for Empire State Re)

The climbing video is followed by posters with all the dates and cities in Oceania, Europe, the United States and Latin America – including Madrid and Santiago de Compostela – included in their upcoming 2024 tour. The first musical preview is captured precisely at the top of the skyscraper, where his brother Sahannon, the group’s drummer, also went to give a small concert. “In many ways, this album [It’s The End of The World but is a Beautiful Day] Try to follow your dreams and strive to do the seemingly impossible. Climbing the Empire State Building certainly falls into that category for me. Just like traveling the world with my brother and sharing these concerts and unforgettable experiences with all of you,” the singer wrote. Requiem for a Dream, The House of Gucci either The suicide squad in his publication on the social network.

It is not the first time that Leto has carried out this type of reckless actions. In the past he has scaled a hotel wall in Berlin without a harness and jumped on bungee on the stage of his concert in front of thousands of people. After the feat, an NBC journalist asked him where his next climb would be. Leto, with a certain joking tone, did not hesitate to answer: “To bed. “Straight to bed.”