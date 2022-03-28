If you are studying for an opposition you should know how to register for a Public Employment Offer of the General State Administration. From the same web page administracion.gob.es you can register in the selective processes of an opposition. To carry out the registration process, you must access the web page, select the option ‘Public employment’ and then press ‘Registration in state competitions (IPS)’.

There are two ways to register: online and face-to-face. You can only register in person if the rules of the call contemplate this possibility. In the event that they do not contemplate it, they must do it online.

Screenshot of the web page for Enrollment in Selective Tests.



Online registration



To register online you must have an electronic certificate, electronic DNI, Cl@ve PIN or permanent Cl@ve. To make the online payment during the registration process, you must have a bank account or card in one of the AEAT collaborating entities that offer the online payment service, since not all entities accept both types of card credit and debit. To register online, you must follow a series of steps:

– Access the Selective Test Registration application.

– Click on the word ‘Register’ corresponding to the call in which you wish to participate.

– Press the button located in the box ‘Make your registration online’.

– Identify yourself with an electronic certificate, electronic DNI, Cl@ve PIN or permanent Cl@ve.

– Fill in the form in accordance with the rules of the corresponding call, and the payment details.

– Press the option ‘Sign’ and ‘send registration’.

– Download proof of registration.

Face-to-face registration



Registration can be done in person only if the rules of the call contemplate this possibility, if not, it must be done online. To register you must follow a series of steps:

– Access the application Registration in Selective Tests (IPS).

– Click on the word ‘Register’ corresponding to the call in which you wish to participate.

– Choose the ‘Print’ option and submit form 790.

– Complete the form electronically in accordance with the rules of the call in which you wish to register.

– Generate document 790 in PDF and print it. It can only be generated and printed when all the mandatory fields have been completed.

– Pay the corresponding fees at a collaborating Financial Entity.

– Submit pages 1 and 2 of the application together with the complementary documentation, at any Registry Office indicated in the call.

The 790 model generated is for single use, as it will contain the receipt number that must be unique. Do not photocopy or reuse this form for multiple calls or opponents. If you need several forms, select the ‘Generate request’ button again and make sure that all the forms submitted have a different receipt number.