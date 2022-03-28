Crimes A man tossed Mannerheimintie in the wrong direction in the center of Helsinki – Sentenced to imprisonment

The district court sentenced the man to more than nine months in absolute prison.

Drugs the man under attack was overtaken by a considerable speeding taxi in the center of Helsinki and sentenced to prison.

The events set off in April 2020 when a man stole a running truck on Satamakatu for his use. The man abandoned the truck later that day.

After that day, the man hijacked a taxi. However, the man failed to pay for a taxi ride, as a result of which the taxi driver went to follow the man and left his car unlocked.

At that time, the convict ran to a taxi car and took a taxi away.

Drugs under his influence, the man then crashed into a fair speeding around the center of Helsinki.

The man was driving in a forbidden direction in Katajanokka, passed a traffic divider on its left side and drove on a section of road intended exclusively for tram traffic.

On the northern span, the man repeatedly drove towards the reds.

A police car tried to stop the man from crashing at the intersection of Pohjoisesplanadi and Mannerheimintie, but the man passed a police car on the sidewalk.

On Mannerheimintie, a man crashed into the lanes of oncoming traffic.

The escape continued on the section of tramway dedicated to tram traffic on Erottajankatu. From there, the man continued to flee through Yrjönkatu on Korkeavuorenkatu and from there to Kapteeninkatu.

On Captain Street, the man was again met by a police car, which he passed. After this, the man continued his reckless driving along Merikatu and Laivasillankatu.

The drive finally ended on Unioninkatu, where the man abandoned the car and tried to escape by running to the police, failing here.

During the escape journey, the man drove at considerable speeding at several points. The speed of the man was so high that the police car driving behind the car lost sight of the fleeing vehicle.

Helsinki the district court sentenced the man, who was born in 1988, to nine months and 15 days’ absolute imprisonment for, among other things, the theft of a motor vehicle, theft, a serious threat to road safety and a drug use offense.

In the Helsinki Court of Appeal, the judgment remained unchanged.