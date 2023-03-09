Thursday, March 9, 2023, 6:16 p.m.





The Region of Murcia is known for its magnificent gastronomy based on the products of the land and, of course, its wonderful orchard. The signature dishes of the Community are many and very diverse, but anyone who comes to the Region of Murcia cannot leave without trying a seafood dish. For a traditional Murcian dessert, we must talk about the paparajote. This sweet is made by frying in very hot oil a lemon leaf bathed in a dough and covered with sugar and cinnamon.

Returning to the typical salty dishes of the Region of Murcia, one of the best-known appetizers is the seafood. It is one of the most representative appetizers of Murcian gastronomy. For those who have never tried this typical appetizer, they should know that it is a breadstick on which Russian salad is placed and an anchovy on top. It will be the first thing that they propose to you in a bar anywhere in the Community. As it is popularly known, it is believed that the name sailor comes from the fact that it resembles a boat and carries an anchovy.

Visitors should know that if they are not enthusiastic about anchovies there are two other variants, if the seafood has an anchovy in vinegar instead of an anchovy it is called a ‘sailor’ and if it does not have anything, it is known as a ‘bicycle’. This aperitif can be tasted in any bar throughout the Murcian geography, but if you liked it you can try making it at home, since it is a very simple and rich tapa.

The trick so that the sailor does not break



Although it is a traditional appetizer that Murcians eat from a very young age, more than one can affirm that whenever they eat seafood, the pollock breaks or the anchovy ends in the first bite. So that this does not happen to you, whether you are a Murcian or a visitor, you must follow a trick from some Murcian tiktokers.

The most characteristic of this appetizer is that the salad is placed on a crunchy donut that can easily break if you are not careful. If you realize, when you ask for a salad, you can clearly see the part of the donut that you must take with your hands to start trying this delicacy, since the salad will be placed from one end of the bun to more than half of it. crusty bread. The area of ​​the donut that remains uncovered with salad is the part where you must hold your seafood with your hands.

The TikTok user @sheherazadekk has shared a video in which she explains a trick so that Murcians and visitors can eat a seafood without suffering altercations in the attempt.

The girl explains in the video that so that the seafood shell does not break, you can start by trying to cut the anchovy into three parts. To finish, the girls that appear in the video explain that you should always start eating from the part where the salad is and you can be guided by the cuts you have made to the anchovy. In this simple way you will not lose either the anchovy or the donut along the way.