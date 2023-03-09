During LEVEL-5 Vision 2023 a new trailer has been released and lots of details for FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time. The company has revealed that the setting of this new chapter will be the island of Mysteria, located between the seas of Reveria. This island hides a secret that no one has yet been able to decipher and that concerns a mighty dragon that furrows in the skies and a girl capable of manipulating the course of time.

Within the game it will be possible create our own custom avatar, and let him undertake one of the many classes present. It will also be possible change the island in its entiretystarting from our house up to the city of Mysteria that we will be able to build to our liking.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time will be available worldwide during 2023 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Good vision!

Source: LEVEL-5 Street Gematsu