Between small silences and a cracked voice, Kate, Princess of Wales and wife of William, the heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, faced the cameras and He put an end to the mountain of speculation and rumors about his health. “I am receiving treatment for cancer,” he said in a video published this Friday on social networks.

That gesture dismantled three months of secrecy and revealed what could be considered the “annus horribilis” of recent times for the royal family of the United Kingdom.

That disastrous expression, used by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1992 when she was celebrating 40 years on the throne, has resonated again.

They call it the “annus horribilis” because in 1992 the revelations included the publication of salacious details about the turbulent private lives of Diana and Charles, the prince and princess of Wales at the time. On the other hand, the separation of the queen's son, Prince Andrew, and the divorce of the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, broke out.

For all that, Elizabeth made this unusually frank admission, but an even more tumultuous period followed. Five years later, Diana died in a car accident, casting a deep shadow on the lives of William and his brother, Prince Harry.

Compared to those episodes, some followers of royal themes agree that The last few months could be considered among the most traumatic that the British crown can remember.

The announcement in February that 75-year-old King Charles III had cancer, and that he would begin cancer treatment that would remove him from his public duties, had raised concerns about the future of the Crown. And the news came less than a year after the coronation of the new monarch who replaced his mother, who ruled the throne for seven decades until his death in September 2022.

Then came the January hospitalization of Kate, 42, which was notified by Kensington Palace (official residence of the princes of Wales), without giving details of the unexpected surgical intervention, leaving room for speculation. At that moment The conditions facing both the king and the princess were said to be benign.

Kate's surgery was even said to have been “planned” and sources insisted it was not related to cancer. Similarly, the condition of the king's prostate was “benign” and aides to both royals insisted there was no cause for alarm.

Although the crown wanted to show transparency with the king's health, it was not the same in Kate's case. Both Charles and Kate were discharged from hospital on January 29 – the monarch waved as he walked out the front door, while the princess returned home unseen.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 6 that the king was suffering from an undisclosed form of cancer that had been discovered during his prostate procedure. He immediately began regular treatment which would take him to central London most weeks. Royal aides said public engagements would be postponed on medical advice as he sought to protect himself from the potential infection risks that come with crowds.

However, they insisted he remained “totally positive” about his treatment and looked forward to returning to full public duties as soon as possible. Since then, the king has been seen out and about regularly, posting videos of himself opening letters from supporters and delivering a message to commemorate Commonwealth Day, former British colonies.

Carlos wanted to reflect that his work continued behind closed doors while he dealt with state affairs, through his daily red boxes of government newspapers and held weekly audiences with the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

Between empathy and doubts

In Kate's case, the absence was total, to the point that messages asking for an explanation about her whereabouts went viral on social networks. and all kinds of theories about her and William. And both are considered a symbol of stability and continuity of the British crown.

In the midst of the tide that the crown was already experiencing with the announcement of Carlos's illness, The publication of a manipulated photograph on Mother's Day stirred up the rumors. In the image Kate appeared with her three children, but without William's presence. The photo had several editing errors that led one to believe that it was recreated with artificial intelligence.

Theories ranged from the couple being on the verge of divorce to the fact that the princess herself would be suffering from deep depression or a mental or physical health disorder. It was even said that an employee at the hospital where she was treated would be under investigation for trying to access the real patient's medical records.

However, Kensington Palace continued to insist, as it had from the beginning, that the princess planned to return to work after Easter.

Meanwhile, Even more wild conspiracy theories were circulating on social media. In fact, Prince William pulled out of a memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, in late February for undisclosed personal reasons, which only fueled speculation.

The truth is The princess had received the cancer diagnosis a few weeks after her January operation, but they kept it a secret. “Kate and Prince William chose to keep the diagnosis to themselves, while they digested the news and considered how to tell their three children” – Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Luis, 5-, according to the princess herself this Friday.

Now the announcement of Kate's cancer was received with messages of empathy and affection from her subjects, political leaders and even an official statement wishing her recovery from her feuding brother-in-law, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan.

A spokesman for the king said His Majesty was “very proud of Kate for her bravery in speaking out as she did.” The monarch “has remained in close contact with his beloved daughter-in-law over the past few weeks,” the spokesperson noted, saying that both “will continue to offer their love and support to the entire family at this difficult time.”

Despite these messages, Concern remains about the lack of transparency and palatial reliability.

For Prince William and Princess Kate, The cancer diagnosis marks a new chapter in his public and private life. As they face this personal challenge, they must also deal with the pressures and expectations of their role as members of the royal family.

“His ability to manage this crisis with transparency and empathy will be essential to preserving his reputation and that of the monarchy as a whole,” explained Heather Stewart, royal reporter for The Guardian newspaper.

'Incredibly difficult' months



In his personal message, The princess said that her medical team recommended that she undergo preventive chemotherapy treatment, a treatment in which drugs are used to kill cancer cells. Kate said on Friday that she was “in the early stages” of treatment and the decision on when it could be completed will be subject to medical advice.

She said the past few months had been “incredibly difficult” for her and her family, but she was in good spirits and focused on recovering.

“I'm doing well and I'm getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirit.” The princess added that she was looking forward to returning to work but that for now she “must focus on making a full recovery.”

The Princess of Wales urged anyone facing cancer not to “lose faith or hope.” While she was referring to her own diagnosis and treatment, Kate spoke directly to others facing the disease and told them, “You are not alone.”

The princess's message of hope to her fellow cancer patients follows that of her father-in-law, the king, who has been praised for his candor about his own cancer treatment. After the announcement that the king had been diagnosed with a form of cancer, Buckingham Palace explained that Charles decided to share the news to “help public understanding.” of those around the world affected by the disease.

This media management of the Royal House has generated voices that ask not to remain in vague references about the state of health of the monarch and They ask Carlos to clarify his true condition. This has revived the idea that the sovereign would abdicate in favor of William, his eldest son, lacking the conditions to run one of the oldest monarchies in the world.

“It is time to put aside manipulation and report how seriously ill King Charles is, and if he cannot continue ruling, then abdicate in favor of William, because people cannot stand so much uncertainty,” said Paul Donovan, political leader. British, who admits to being more republican, but who respects the existing system.

The most skeptical people who doubt the palace's sincerity in trying to show signs of stability, when what prevails is uncertainty and secrecy, agree on this.

