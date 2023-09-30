There will be two weddings! Yarita Lizeth married her partner Patric Lundberg this Saturday, September 30. The newlywed ‘Chinita del Amor’ She wore a beautiful wedding dress and celebrated this union with friends and family of both. This first wedding took place in Sweden, where both looked very much in love and thanked the guests for their attendance. The next celebration of their union is expected to be in Puno, according to statements made by the singer weeks ago.

How was Yarita Lizeth’s wedding to Patric Lundberg?

Yarita Lizeth’s wedding to Patric Lundberg in Sweden It was discreet. The couple’s closest family and friends were there. Proof of this are the photographs that the artist herself shared on her TikTok account. Likewise, images of the table where the bride and groom were located were spread.

The entire decoration was practically white roses. A DJ from Sweden was in charge of livening up the celebration.

Beautiful decoration with white roses. Photo: DJ Mont Sweden See also Yarita Lizeth on the video in which she "asks" that Bolivia have access to the sea: They are misrepresenting the interview

This is how the couple said yes and sealed their union with a tender kiss. “Thank you to each of you for giving your time and for your presence on this day. Thank you, you are welcome,” said the singer.

Marriage in Sweden. Photo: DJ Mont Sweden

Who is Patric Lundberg and when did he meet Yarita Lizeth?

Today’s husband Yarita Lizeth, Patric Lundberg, is a native of Sweden. They met when Yarita Lizeth was performing one of her shows in Bolivia. And the foreigner frequently traveled to the highland country to visit her father, who is a native there. Patric’s mother is from Sweden.

“I met him in February. When I met him I didn’t know where he was from, I just knew that he couldn’t speak Spanish well. His father told me that he came from Sweden. He (Patric) was born there in Sweden. I taught him to speak Spanish,” said the artist during an interview on Radio Nueva Q.