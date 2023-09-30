The president is 77 years old and underwent surgery to correct osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), 77 years old, remains stable in his recovery after surgery, according to a new medical bulletin released by Hospital Sírio-Libanês on Saturday night (September 30, 2023). Here’s the complete (PDF – 111 kB).

Lula underwent a surgical procedure to correct osteoarthritis in the joint between the femur and the pelvis on Friday (September 29, 2023). Furthermore, he had plastic surgery on his eyelids. Both procedures were performed “uneventfully”.

O Power360 it was found that the president already eats normally, eating 3 meals a day. And he will continue to receive no visitors on Sunday (1st October 2023), with the exception of his family. The first lady, Janja da Silva, continues to accompany the PT member in the hospital.

In the first bulletin this Saturday (September 30), it was reported that the president walked in the morning and spent the night in stable condition. He also underwent physiotherapy sessions.

The PT member remains hospitalized in an apartment at the hospital and under the care of the team made up of doctors Roberto Kalil Filho, Ana Helena Germoglio and Giancarlo Cavalli Polessello.

The 2nd daily bulletin was signed by doctors Rafael Gadia, superintendent of Clinical Governance at Sírio-Libanês and Mauro Suzuki, clinical director.