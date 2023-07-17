Ukrainian men regularly try to flee conscription in the country. Risking their lives, they swim across the Tisza, a river that forms the border between Ukraine and Romania. Often they get injured and sometimes they don’t even survive. Correspondent Mark Middel visited the river and saw how the border guard is doing everything they can to get the men safely on European territory.

Vasile Dorolti

