Aksyonov announced an emergency on the Crimean bridge, traffic was blocked

An emergency occurred on July 17 on the Crimean bridge near the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory, said the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov. The traffic on the bridge was stopped.

Law enforcement officers and responsible services arrived at the scene, and Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic Igor Mikhailichenko also went there. Aksyonov discussed the situation with the head of the Ministry of Transport, Vitaly Savelyev, and measures were taken to resolve it.

Affected

As a result of the emergency, two adults were killed and a minor girl was injured. About it reported at the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory with reference to the Ministry of Health of the region.

The governor of the Belgorod region (the family came from there) Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed that the 14-year-old girl received moderate injuries, she is under medical supervision. Meanwhile, the Baza edition clarifies that the teenager was diagnosed with a concussion, a broken nose and a concomitant body injury.

Versions

Explosions are said to be the cause of the emergency. According to the Russian Spring Military Correspondents Telegram channel, two explosions occurred after 03:00 and 03:20, after which traffic on the bridge stopped, cars began to turn around.

Consequences

Judging by the footage published by eyewitnesses, cars stood on the bridge, ambulances are trying to get to the scene. The work of the ferry service between the Crimea and the Kuban was stopped, reported authorities of the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Territory.

Soon after the emergency, the railway traffic on the Crimean bridge was also stopped. Sergei Aksenov promised that he would be restored by 09:00 on July 17.

In addition, part of the lighting of the Crimean bridge was out of order. At the entrance to the Kerch Strait, according to the Yandex.Maps service, formed miles of traffic jam in both directions.

Crimean authorities claimthat against the backdrop of stopping traffic on the bridge there will be no shortage of necessary products, fuel and goods, there are stocks in local warehouses.

Precautionary measures

Sergei Aksenov addressed to the residents and guests of the peninsula with a request to choose an alternative route to the Crimean bridge through the new Russian regions. Aksenov’s adviser Oleg Kryuchkov declaredthat in connection with the state of emergency, a land route is already planned.

In the Ministry of Transport of Russia confirmedthat drivers can travel on a surface road route through new regions.

Help for the victims

Advisor to the head of the republic informedthat the Crimean authorities will provide assistance to tourists in connection with the incident on the Crimean bridge. At the Ministry of Spas will be deployed coordinating headquarters, in addition, they have already opened a hotline for mini-resorts.

To help people stuck in a traffic jam because of what happened on the bridge, they created an operational headquarters in the Krasnodar Territory, about this informed Governor Veniamin Kondratiev.