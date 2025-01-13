How to use My Citizen Folder to have all your data at hand and save time

It is possible that when you have had to deal with the Public Administration you have also wished to have a single window in which to access all your procedures. Luckily, this tool exists. My Citizen Folder is a website where you can consult your personal data and access the status of your procedures with the Administration: it is an open window so that citizens can see their administrative procedures clearly and in the same place.

How to access My Citizen Folder

The My Citizen Folder project aims to facilitate our procedures. This tool can be accessed through your Web pagebut if you prefer you can download the application on your mobile device. My Citizen Folder is available on iOS and Android operating systems. As an addition, it has versions in Spanish, Catalan, Galician, Basque, Valencian and English.

Once you enter the website or app, you must register. To do this, first of all you must indicate your request. You must select whether you want to consult your data as an individual (‘Citizen’, as indicated in My Citizen Folder) or as a company (‘Company’, according to My Citizen Folder). Afterwards, there are different ways to log in to My Citizen Folder through the Cl@ve system:

Cl@ve mobile: works through the Cl@ve mobile app. Through this application you can authenticate yourself in procedures that you are carrying out with the Administration, in this case, the login to My Citizen Folder. To use the application, you only need to identify yourself and activate it using an SMS code, with your electronic certificate, or with your electronic DNI.

Cl@ve PIN: this is a temporary identification system. It works with a code chosen by the user and a PIN communicated to the phone through the Cl@ve app or with an SMS message.

Permanent Cl@ve: this identification system is for those who want to frequently access Administration procedures. It is based on a user code, the DNI or NIE number and a password. During the renewal of your national identity document, you may have been given a permanent Cl@ve. If you do not have it, you can request it by means of an invitation letter sent to your home or through a registry office.

Electronic certificate: this is a very versatile accreditation that you can obtain through the National Mint and Stamp Factory. Also known as the Natural Person Certificate, it can be obtained in person, with an electronic DNI or with its new mobile registration application. To use the electronic Certificate you must install it in your browser.

Electronic DNI: this login method in My Citizen Folder can only be carried out through the computer. To do this you need a DNI reader and have the electronic DNI Portal software installed.

Identification for EU citizens: This authentication method is indicated for users from other countries in the European Union. Select your country of origin and identify yourself in the system.





What is My Citizen Folder for?

My Citizen Folder is a platform that is used to access state procedures, personal data and receive alerts. As we have mentioned, it is a way to be in constant communication with the Administration easily and quickly. Through My Citizen Folder you can access queries about studies, academic records and qualifications.

In the ‘My data’ section of the main menu it is possible to add as favorites those procedures or personal information that you want to have closer at hand. If you are viewing information that you want to add to favorites, you just have to click on the star icon that will appear next to the subsection title.

Within the main menu there is also a calendar with the renewal dates of your different procedures. You can also consult it in the ‘Calendar’ section and make an appointment through the different procedures of the General State Administration.

In the ‘Services’ section, you can consult your ‘General Electronic Registry’, communicate if you change your address, your powers of attorney, and verify documents using a Secure Verification Code, in addition to making inquiries about criminal records and the absence of criminal record. sexual nature. Finally, you can consult other services of the General State Administration.

Remember that, if you are consulting My Citizen Folder through the mobile application, in the settings window you can configure your notices and modify the preferred language.

The ‘My Folder’ section offers various blocks of categories where we can find different types of procedures based on our needs. In each of them, My Citizen Folder will tell you from which part of the Administration it obtains your data.