First Missing Dame Sar [Barça] About Matteo Spagnolo
Chimezie Metu basket [Barça]
Louis Olinde basket [Alba Berlin]
Darío Brizuela [Barça] Light the second free kick
Darío Brizuela [Barça] Light the first free kick
1st Miss Matteo Spagnolo Personnel [Alba Berlin] About Darío Brizuela when he launched two.
Gabriele Mate Procida [Alba Berlin] After a counterattack
Gabriele Procida [Alba Berlin] The ball steals Darío Brizuela
Gabriele Procida [Alba Berlin] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Darío Brizuela.
Elias Rapieque [Alba Berlin] The basket fails. The offensive rebound is for Yannick Wetzell
Mate of Jabari Parker [Barça] After a counterattack, with Justin Anderson’s assistance
Justin Anderson [Barça] Cut the pass to Martin Hermannsson
Matteo Spagnolo [Alba Berlin] The ball is robbed to Alex Abrines
Matteo Spagnolo [Alba Berlin] The tray fails for a Justin Anderson cap
Matteo Spagnolo [Alba Berlin] Steal the ball to Jabari Parker
Yannick Wetzell hook [Alba Berlin] With Martin Hermannsson assistance
Jabari Parker [Barça] Light the second free kick
Jabari Parker [Barça] Fourse the 1st free kick
Jabari Parker [Barça] Light the first free kick
Time-out
1st personal lack of Elias Rapieque [Alba Berlin] About Jabari Parker when he launched two.
Justin Anderson [Barça] Elias Rapieque steals the ball
William McDowell-White [Alba Berlin] Cut the pass to Tomas Satoransky
Gabriele Procida [Alba Berlin] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Álex Abrines.
Youssoupha Fall [Barça] Light the second free kick
Youssoupha Fall [Barça] Light the first free kick
1st personal lack of David McCormack [Alba Berlin] About Youssoupha Fall when he launched two.
Triple by Matt Thomas [Alba Berlin] With the assistance of David McCormack
Jabari Parker basket [Barça] With Tomas Satoransky
Gabriele Procida Basket [Alba Berlin]
First personal lack of Álex Abrines [Barça] About Matt Thomas
Justin Anderson tray [Barça]
William McDowell-White [Alba Berlin] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Tomas Satoransky.
The ball goes out after a bad pass from Justin Anderson [Barça]
David McCormack [Alba Berlin] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for Tomas Satoransky.
Triple by Justin Anderson [Barça] With Tomas Satoransky
Gabriele Procida [Alba Berlin] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Jabari Parker.
Justin Anderson [Barça] The basket fails. The defensive rebound is for William McDowell-White.
Gabriele Procida tray [Alba Berlin] with William McDowell-White
Youssoupha Fall basket [Barça]
Tomas Satoransky [Barça] The basket fails. The offensive rebound is for Youssoupha Fall
William McDowell-White tray [Alba Berlin] With the assistance of David McCormack
William McDowell-White [Alba Berlin] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for David McCormack
Youssoupha Fall [Barça] The 2nd free kick fails, bounces in defense of David McCormack
Youssoupha Fall [Barça] Fourse the 1st free kick
1st lack of Justin Bean Personal [Alba Berlin] About Youssoupha Fall when he launched two.
Jabari Parker [Barça] The basket fails for a procida gabriele plug
Jabari Parker [Barça] Triple fails. The offensive rebound is for Álex Abrines
David McCormack basket [Alba Berlin] With Gabriele Procida
Álex Abrines [Barça] Triple fails. The defensive rebound is for Justin Bean.
Start of the game
#Alba #Berlin #Barcelona #live #Day #Euroleague
