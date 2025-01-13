The Public Ministry of Venezuela has reported this Monday that it is processing a request for red alert before Interpol against former opposition mayor Leopoldo López -exiled in Spain- for “instigating” a foreign “military” intervention to, according to the institution, “bath blood” in the Caribbean country.

The attorney general, Tarek William Saab, has indicated that the anti-Chavista “joined” the call made on Saturday by former Colombian president Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) to an “international intervention” in Venezuela endorsed by the United Nations to remove Nicolás Maduro from power, who was sworn in as president for a third six-year term, despite allegations of electoral fraud.

That same day, López shared Uribe’s statements on the social network , with which, in his opinion, “the vast majority of Venezuelans agree.”

Today, Saab has reported the opening of an investigation and the request for “an arrest warrant against the fugitive from Justice, a repeat offender of criminal actions,” in reference to López, who is also accused of treason, conspiracy and association to commit a crime.

In a press conference, broadcast on the state channel VTV, the prosecutor maintained that López has decided to “submit to a call to bathe the country in blood.”using as accomplices” Uribe and former Colombian president Iván Duque (2018-2022), whom he called “war criminals and terrorists.”

The Prosecutor’s Office “is not going to accept the commission of less serious misdemeanors or crimes or (…) calls for military interventions by foreign officials and national lackeys who join (…) to this delirious and new action of wanting bathe our country in blood,” Saab reiterated.

On Saturday, Maduro assured that “no one wants military intervention”and warned that his country is preparing, together with Cuba and Nicaragua, to “take up arms,” ​​if necessary, in order to defend “the right to peace” and the “homeland.”

Venezuela is experiencing a political crisis that has increased after the controversial inauguration of Maduro, whom the largest opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – accuses of carrying out a “coup d’état”, by ensuring that the winner of the presidential elections last July It was former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, who also claims electoral victory.