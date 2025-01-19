Psychologist Belén Colomina, an expert in mindfulness, explains in this guided meditation session how to plan and learn to organize time to prioritize what is important.

How many times do urgent tasks divert you from what is really important? You may have asked yourself this question many times, but do you really manage to organize your time around what is important or does it tend to get diluted among the multitude of urgent tasks?

Learning to organize your agenda by differentiating and prioritizing what is important from what is urgent is essential to project your goals. The urgent does not always build long-term objectives. However, what is important will impact your goals and well-being in an effective, sustainable and long-term way. In this way, if you want to stop perceiving the agenda as just another task and want to see it as an extension of your values ​​to make room for what really gives meaning to your days, I invite you to listen to this week’s guided meditation.

I hope it is useful to you, you enjoy it and have a happy journey.

