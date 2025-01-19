Get on a plane It is the most desired thing among many when they have some free time, although it is also an obligation for employees who are forced to travel for work. Be that as it may, it is the best means of transport to travel long distances and offers great safety, although many people are respectful of getting on one of these gigantic machines.

He fear of flying, Also known as aerophobia, it is very common and is due to several factors, such as lack of control, the appearance of unexpected turbulence or safety concerns. In this sense, experts in the field remember that an airplane is one of the statistically safest means of transportation, although often the lack of understanding about a flight and its details causes some to suffer due to its operation.

However, the truth is that there is little to worry about because everything is meticulously prepared and thought out so that the aircraft function perfectly. On social networks, many ‘influencers’ are in charge of teaching airplane secrets, such as popular pilot @captainsteeevewho recently explained the secrets of the sounds of little bells what they sound on a flight and their crucial meaning. The video reaches 15,000 views.

«Calling the auxiliaries three times»

In a video recorded expressly for the occasion, Steve shows the sound he refers to, which is repeated throughout the flight and is characterized by being discreet but, at the same time, very evident. “Is it a random ‘ding’ or does it have a specific objective?” asks the pilot, who confirms that these sounds do indeed have a meaning. “I’m calling the flight attendants three separate times during the flight on purpose,” explains Steve.









Thus, the first warning is for when the communication systems are being tested and the flight attendants are preparing for departure. It is to warn that “I am cleared to take off», he remarks. When the plane is cleared to enter the runway, Steve says that the pilot turns the no-smoking sign on and off, something that also causes that ‘ding’ to activate and which is a “final warning” that the crew take a seat.

Furthermore, after takeoff and when the plane has climbed to 10,000 feet, the pilot presses this button again, in this case “to let them know that it is safe to get out of their seat and let them begin their service». The third ‘ding’ of the trip is already in the final stretch of the trip, when it begins to descend and the pilot notifies the assistants to prepare for the descent. “That way they know they only have a few minutes left to clean and put everything away because we are about to land», he finishes his explanations.

The informative video has gone a long way and several users have confessed that “these ‘dings’ they make me anxious». “I thought they were for turbulence,” adds another, while a third Internet user believed that this noise was made when a passenger called the flight attendants. Among the comments there is also that when ‘the ding’ sounds to ask people to fasten their seat belts because there is turbulence, the pilot usually communicates it over the speakers.