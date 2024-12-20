We recently told you that OpenAI was getting excited these Christmas days by making a series of announcements. These include generative video AI, soraa screen sharing feature in ChatGPT and the existence of a ‘Santa mode’. This is that the chatbot can speak with a voice like Santa Claus.

Definitely, It is a way to surprise and excite the little ones in the house. and that is why we are going to explain to you, step by step, how to do it.

How to talk to Santa Claus through ChatGPT?

By following these 4 quick and easy steps you will be able to talk to Santa Claus through the OpenAI chatbot. First of all, enter ChatGPT and press the voice mode button which is located to the right of the writing space.

Talk to Santa Claus through ChatGPT ChatGPT – Screenshot

When you do so, you will enter the chatbot’s voice mode where it will begin to listen to you, but you must Click on the settings button at the top right to take you to the sample of voices.

Talk to Santa Claus through ChatGPT ChatGPT – Screenshot

In it you will be able to see several voices to choose from and, to hear Santa Claus’s, you must scroll until you reach the one that says ‘Santa’which appears in red. When you choose it, click ‘Start a new chat’.

Talk to Santa Claus through ChatGPT ChatGPT – Screenshot

Finally, you will go to a screen similar to that in step number 2. The moment you start speaking, The ChatGPT voice that will respond to you will be that of Santa Claus. If by chance he answers you in English, you simply have to tell him to speak to you in Spanish.

Talk to Santa Claus through ChatGPT ChatGPT – Screenshot

