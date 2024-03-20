After years of waiting, fans of Shin Megami Tensei V You will be able to enjoy an improved version of this acclaimed title on the Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2024. Best of all, Atlus' work will finally be available on other platforms. Fortunately, the good news doesn't end here, since it has been revealed that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance It will reach our hands sooner than expected.

Through a new statement, SEGA has confirmed that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on June 14, 2024. That is, a week earlier than originally mentioned. Let us remember that the previous release date of this title was June 21, 2024.

For those who don't remember, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance It is an improved version of the fifth installment in the series. The original version arrived on the Nintendo Switch in November 2021. The title was characterized by offering extensive areas to explore and a combat system that improves in every possible way what we saw in previous games. However, the experience was not perfect.

Not only was the technical section limited by the capabilities of the Switch, which meant constant drops in frame rate and pop-in, but the story was a disappointment for many fans. Thus, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance promises a much more complex narrative with new characters and segments that expand what we saw in 2021. As if that were not enough, reaching other consoles will provide improved technical performance.

Remember, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will arrive on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on June 14, 2024. On related topics, you can check out our review of the base game here. Likewise, you can learn more about this improved version here.

Editor's Note:

This is good news. Let us remember that on June 21 the DLC of Elden Ring. In this way, it gives us the opportunity to appreciate each work on its own, without the need to have to play two titles at the same time.

