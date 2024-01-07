Mass on TV 7 January 2024, Baptism of the Lord, where to watch on Rai 1 and Canale 5: times, location, streaming, live, programme, channel, what time, Tv2000

Where to see Mass on TV today, Sunday 7 January 2024? An unmissable event for many faithful, perhaps unable to go to church, and who therefore follow the Mass on TV with passion and interest, particularly on Sunday mornings, on Rai 1 and Canale 5, but also on Tv2000. If you are not at home, here's how to follow the mass on TV today, January 7th.

On TV and streaming: time, place and channel

You can follow the Mass live on Rai 1 today, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 9.30 am, for the Solemnity of the Baptism of the Lord, from St. Peter's Basilica, presided over by Pope Francis. Connection on Rai 1 from 9.20. There is also live streaming on RaiPlay. On TV 2000 (Channel 28 digital terrestrial, 18 on tivùsat, 157 on Sky) you can attend today's Mass at 8.30am and 7pm. Live streaming on the Tv2000 player available for free on the Live page of the official website www.tv2000.it on PC, smartphone or tablet. At 10am, all you need to do is connect to Canale 5 to follow the Mass. Followed by the recitation of the Angelus with Pope Francis from 12pm on Rai 1 and Tv2000.

The program

Rai 1

9.20 am – Holy Mass from St. Peter's Basilica

Channel 5

10 am – Holy Mass

TV2000

8.30 am – Holy Mass

9.30 am – Holy Mass from St. Peter's Basilica

7pm – Holy Mass