Summer is approaching our region, specifically in some parts of North and Central America, with that comes the question of whether our consoles are in danger due to the great rise in temperature. This is because these devices heat up much more often than usual, since some games are quite resource intensive.

Having long game sessions without due care can bring unpleasant consequences, this to the point of damaging the internal components of the console or even passing to the aesthetic part with melted plastic. For that reason, we have decided to give you some tips so that your precious treasures are safe during this hot season.

Don’t lock the console

One of the first choices to be made when buying a console it is knowing where to place it, since putting it in a fairly closed area will prevent the fans from working in the most optimal way. Causing the air to get trapped and maybe that causes it to start generating smoke, completely damaging the system in a few minutes.

Given this, it is advisable to put it in a clear area where the air flows normally, and above all, that the back is not overshadowed by any wall or wooden top. Yes, there are pieces of furniture that have holes for cables, but sometimes they are so small that they do not meet the demands of console fans.

So at this moment you have the device in a confinement situation, it is time to think about where you are going to place it or if you can make a large hole in the wooden cabinet where you keep the device.

An area where shade predominates is ideal

Placing the console near a window is a double-edged sword, since having it there will help keep it cool from the air that is coming from outside, but if sunlight reaches the device, it carries a serious risk. If the console itself generates a lot of heat when used, with the light of this star it may end up melting, so it is convenient to get away from these points.

It is very good to have it near a window, as long as the angle is well positioned, it is still much better to have the glass open but with a curtain in between, this will prevent the rays from touching the precious treasure. Similarly, it is worth commenting that putting a console outdoors might not be the best idea.

Clean your consoles from time to time

Something that spoils consoles over time is dust, particles that get into the holes of electronic devices and that can affect them by obstructing the vent. For that reason, giving them a pass with a dry cloth is not superfluous, although using compressed air is much better so as not to pity the traces.

Similarly, consider apriorizing the console if possible, as there are sections that air or cloth can’t reach for obvious size reasons, but there’s nothing the right screwdriver can’t fix. Of course, everything must be done with extreme care so as not to touch an improper cable or spoil the internal hard drive.

Not having long gaming sessions

To finish the advice, something infallible is not to play so many hours on the console, because the more demanding the game, the more heat that is generated due to the effort of the CPU to run the video games. If it is a time of cold temperatures there should be no complications, but in a hot season it is not best to have it running for more than 3 hours.

Of course, if you have air conditioning inside the room, the same one that works for you to keep a PC in good condition, it is logical that you can extend your gaming sessions for longer. But in case you don’t have it, it is preferable that you rest for a couple of minutes until everything cools down and so you can continue with the title you have pending.

With this we conclude these little tips to keep your consoles safe in summer times. Especially if they are modern devices like switch, PS5 Y Xbox Series X/S.