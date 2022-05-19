Friday, May 20, 2022
Camila Osorio already has a rival in the first round of Roland Garros

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in Sports
María Camila Osorio advances to the Colsanitas Cup Semifinals

Maria Camila Osorio.

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo/ CEET

The Colombian will face a new challenge in France.

Camila Osorio will face the local Harmony Tan in her first departure from Roland Garros, second grand slam of the year, so it was determined after the draw that took place this Thursday.

Osorio, who fell against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 2-6 and 4-6 in the second round of the Masters 1,000 in Rome, his last tournament, he will have a good opportunity to continue advancing in the French competition.

See also  Brother of Ángel Romero could reach Cruz Azul

(Federico Gutiérrez and Gustavo Petro: which athletes support them?)
(Luis Díaz: reveal astronomical figures of its price in Liverpool)

Who is Tan?

Tan ranks 112th in the world ranking of women tennis players and it will be the second time they meet, after the victory of the Colombian.

The rival was born on September 11, 1997, has won seven individual titles and one in doubles on the ITF women’s circuit.

Tan debuted in the doubles main draw at Roland Garros in 2017, after receiving a wild card, but she fell in her debut alongside Audrey Albié and at the hands of Pauline Parmentier and Yanina Wickmayer.

The Cucuteña, who is already recovered from the thigh injury that prevented her from successfully defending the Colsánitas Cup title, He arrives at Roland Garros in search of his best participation.

Osorio, on that occasion, fell in the semifinal against the Brazilian Laura Pigossi 7-5 and 7-6 (2).

(Rafael Santos Borré and Eintracht: the money they earned in the Europa League)
(Egan Bernal: Marbelle answered him about his support of ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez)

See also  PlayStation Game Pass in the spring? "Spartacus" would have three floors

Sports

Tags:
