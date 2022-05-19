Camila Osorio already has a rival in the first round of Roland Garros

Camila Osorio will face the local Harmony Tan in her first departure from Roland Garros, second grand slam of the year, so it was determined after the draw that took place this Thursday.

Osorio, who fell against the Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 2-6 and 4-6 in the second round of the Masters 1,000 in Rome, his last tournament, he will have a good opportunity to continue advancing in the French competition.

Who is Tan?

Tan ranks 112th in the world ranking of women tennis players and it will be the second time they meet, after the victory of the Colombian.

The rival was born on September 11, 1997, has won seven individual titles and one in doubles on the ITF women’s circuit.

Tan debuted in the doubles main draw at Roland Garros in 2017, after receiving a wild card, but she fell in her debut alongside Audrey Albié and at the hands of Pauline Parmentier and Yanina Wickmayer.

The Cucuteña, who is already recovered from the thigh injury that prevented her from successfully defending the Colsánitas Cup title, He arrives at Roland Garros in search of his best participation.

Osorio, on that occasion, fell in the semifinal against the Brazilian Laura Pigossi 7-5 and 7-6 (2).

